Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 89,951 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

