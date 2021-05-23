Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.79. 777,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

