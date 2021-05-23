Scotiabank Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

HR.UN stock opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

