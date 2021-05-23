Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.95.

NA opened at C$93.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.58. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$52.17 and a 12-month high of C$93.88.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

