Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,148. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

