SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHSP. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

