Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.96. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $4,493,040 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

