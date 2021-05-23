Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

