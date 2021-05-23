Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
