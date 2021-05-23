Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.
NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $22.22.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
