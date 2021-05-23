Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:SLN opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 537. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

