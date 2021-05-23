Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 32,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,153 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.05.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

