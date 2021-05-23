Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

SI opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

