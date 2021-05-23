Simmons Bank Has $792,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.