SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $150.96 million and $3.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00829609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.94 or 0.07833758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077964 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,846,784 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

