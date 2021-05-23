SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $564,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $2,350,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

