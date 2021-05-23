Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.56 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00402879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00185563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.65 or 0.00775078 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

