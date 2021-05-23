Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 85.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $185.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

