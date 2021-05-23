Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $15.26 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 3,697,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

