Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.6% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

