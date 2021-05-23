SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Laurentian

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.98.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

