Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,243 shares of company stock worth $6,006,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sonos by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

