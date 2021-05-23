South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 2,400 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

