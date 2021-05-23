South Shore Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Illumina by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.62. The company had a trading volume of 883,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.06 and a 200 day moving average of $386.77. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

