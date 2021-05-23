South Shore Capital Advisors Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

