Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 67,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 92,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 674,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.