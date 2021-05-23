Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

