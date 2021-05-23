Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $61,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.01. 50,330,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

