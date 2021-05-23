Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $342.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

