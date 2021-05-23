S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $377.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

