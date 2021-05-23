Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

