SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.31.

SSRM stock opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.85. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

