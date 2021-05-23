Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

ZBH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,812. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

