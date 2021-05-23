Status Hits Market Cap of $284.98 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 53.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $284.98 million and approximately $39.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

