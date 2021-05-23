Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 7.7% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $725.22. 621,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

