Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$42.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.75 to C$42.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

