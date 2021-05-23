Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

