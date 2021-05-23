Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 162,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,165. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

