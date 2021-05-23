Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 555 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,927.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.10. 1,474,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $257.63 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.