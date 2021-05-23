Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,208 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,450,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.88. 227,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.73. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

