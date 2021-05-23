S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

SANW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 27,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

