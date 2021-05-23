Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.