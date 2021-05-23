Swiss National Bank Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of The Home Depot worth $1,309,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

