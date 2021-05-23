Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

