Syverson Strege & Co Purchases Shares of 8,357 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,307. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32.

