Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. 1,365,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,510. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

