TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,187. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,835. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

