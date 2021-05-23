Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $241.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.