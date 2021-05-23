Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

