Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit