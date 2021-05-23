Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day moving average of $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.