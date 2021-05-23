Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.